Education Minister Anthony Garcia is today assuring parents, students and teachers alike, that all classes will start on time, this as the new school term has begun.

Speaking to News Power Now, Minister Garcia said his Ministry engaged a number of agencies to ensure that schools would be opened on the first day of the new term.

The Minister said he is pleased that despite the various challenges of 2018, they are on the right track so far this year.

Minister Garcia highlighted the upcoming term as key for students writing the SEA and reminded parents of their role in encouraging their youngsters.