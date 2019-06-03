Minister of Education Anthony Garcia says the Government cannot create places in Trinidad and Tobago’s education system for the children of Venezuelan migrants.

He told News Power on Monday that while provisions have been made for Venezuelan nationals in T&T to be registered no such provisions were made for their children.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teacher’s Association, Lindsley Doodai acknowledged that there has been a chronic lack of space for students in this country for some time.

Also speaking to News Power, Mr Doodai stated that for quite some time parents have lamented the difficulty in finding spaces for their children in the education system.

He revealed that this would obviously pose some problems if the children of Venezuelan Nationals sought entry to various schools across T&T.

However he was quick to point out that the Government still bears some responsibility, as Trinidad & Tobago is a signatory of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which seeks to ensure the to an education.