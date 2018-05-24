Power102FM

Education Minister Receives Report on Hijab Issue.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says he is now in possession of a report from the Principal of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College on the matter involving On-the-Job trainee, Nafisah Nakhid who was prevented from entering the premises because of a hijab worn.

She is reportedly seeking legal advice following the alleged incident which occurred on Monday.

The Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College is partially funded by the State and run by the Board of Education of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.

However, speaking at the weekly Post Cabinet Media Briefing held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s this afternoon, Minister Garcia said he is also expecting a report on the matter from the Maha Sabha following which the Attorney General will get involved in terms of getting input from the Court.

Minister Garcia said the constitution also provides guidelines on how citizens should be treated when it comes to exercising their rights regardless of their religion.

