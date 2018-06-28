Education Minister Reveals A Male Student Has Topped the Year’s SEA.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says a male student has topped this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment examination.

However, Minister Garcia, speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St. Ann’s this afternoon, noted that he was not in a position at this time to give the name of the pupil and which school he attends.

This year a total of nineteen thousand one hundred and thirty-nine students wrote the Examination.

This comprised nine thousand, six hundred and ninety-four male and nine thousand, four hundred and forty-five female students.

Minister Garcia also gave some details into the break-down of the scores in the three subject areas, which the students wrote.

SEA results packages will be available to all primary school principals for collection at their respective Education District Offices from 8:00am, on Wednesday 4th.

These results are expected to be released in schools from approximately 9:00 am.

Registration at secondary schools is set to begin from Thursday July 5th.

