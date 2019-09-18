Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, has said he is troubled by the report he received from his visit to Tranquility Government Primary School on Tuesday.

During his meeting with several teachers and Ministry officials, Minister Garcia said there is a general feeling of indiscipline among both teachers and children.

This, he said, will soon come to an end.

The visit to the school follows claims by several parents that their children were physically and verbally abused by a teacher.

Minister Garcia said this school has a history of corporal punishment being administered by teachers.

He also said that private lessons being given by teachers contravened several regulations under the Ministry’s Act.