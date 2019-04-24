The Sanatan Dhar­ma Ma­ha Sab­ha says it plans to take the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion to court over its pro­posed plan to stop pub­lish­ing the Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment (SEA) re­sults.

Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing the SDMS sent a let­ter to Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter An­tho­ny Gar­cia On Tuesday threat­ening to file a ju­di­cial re­view law­suit over the pro­pos­al.

The letter noted that in the past years, the SEA ex­am­i­na­tion re­sults have been pub­lished for the ben­e­fit of all stake­hold­ers.

It added that the right to privacy by any parent or child should not trump that transparency.

The letter also accused Minister Garcia of making the decision with­out prop­er con­sul­ta­tion with stake­hold­ers, such as the SDMS. and with­out pre­sent­ing em­pir­i­cal ev­i­dence on the psy­cho­log­i­cal im­pact of the pub­li­ca­tion of the re­sults on stu­dents.

The SDMS’s attorneys pointed out in the letter that nei­ther Ar­ti­cle 26 of the Uni­ver­sal De­c­la­ra­tion of Hu­man Rights nor the Unit­ed Na­tions Con­ven­tion on the Rights of the Child pre­cludes the pub­li­ca­tion of chil­dren’s ex­am­i­na­tion scores.

It went on to say that there is sim­ply no right to pri­va­cy of the SEA ex­am­i­na­tion re­sults and added that as it is a pub­licly-fund­ed ex­am, the pub­lic is en­ti­tled to be sat­is­fied through publication that schools and stu­dents are do­ing well.

The letter sug­gest­ed that the pub­li­ca­tion al­so helps with trans­paren­cy and ac­count­abil­i­ty and the pre­ven­tion of ac­cu­sa­tions of dis­crim­i­na­tion and cor­rup­tion.

The min­istry was given un­til 4 pm on Tuesday to re­spond to the let­ter be­fore the law­suit is filed.

The law­suit is ex­pect­ed to in­clude an ap­pli­ca­tion for an in­junc­tion block­ing the pro­posed move if it is even­tu­al­ly in­tro­duced.

Education Minister Responds

Minister Garcia has since responded to the issue saying that the Ministry has decided to approach the Attorney General for advice on the matter.

He revealed however that currently, there provisions available for parents who do not want to have their child’s name published.