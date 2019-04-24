The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha says it plans to take the Ministry of Education to court over its proposed plan to stop publishing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results.
Lawyers representing the SDMS sent a letter to Education Minister Anthony Garcia On Tuesday threatening to file a judicial review lawsuit over the proposal.
The letter noted that in the past years, the SEA examination results have been published for the benefit of all stakeholders.
It added that the right to privacy by any parent or child should not trump that transparency.
The letter also accused Minister Garcia of making the decision without proper consultation with stakeholders, such as the SDMS. and without presenting empirical evidence on the psychological impact of the publication of the results on students.
The SDMS’s attorneys pointed out in the letter that neither Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights nor the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child precludes the publication of children’s examination scores.
It went on to say that there is simply no right to privacy of the SEA examination results and added that as it is a publicly-funded exam, the public is entitled to be satisfied through publication that schools and students are doing well.
The letter suggested that the publication also helps with transparency and accountability and the prevention of accusations of discrimination and corruption.
The ministry was given until 4 pm on Tuesday to respond to the letter before the lawsuit is filed.
The lawsuit is expected to include an application for an injunction blocking the proposed move if it is eventually introduced.
Education Minister Responds
Minister Garcia has since responded to the issue saying that the Ministry has decided to approach the Attorney General for advice on the matter.
He revealed however that currently, there provisions available for parents who do not want to have their child’s name published.