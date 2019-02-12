The Ministry of Education says it has noted the recent increase in the sharing of instances of student indiscipline on Social Media.

It explains that the videos being shared and reposted highlight students in uniform engaging in fights or inappropriate behavior, outside of the school compound.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, reminds and encourages parents and citizens to be more conscious of the messages being sent when these videos are posted and shared.

The Ministry is reminding all citizens that any student in a school’s uniform engaging in any action that breaches good conduct, whether on or off of the school’s compound will be met with the full punishment aligned to the action.

In a media release the Ministry indicated that parents and guardians are urged to ensure that they know what their child/ward does as they make their way home from school and to work with the school to address the matter in instances where they are called in.