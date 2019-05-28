There are reports of a se­ries of vi­o­lent episodes among students, teachers in fear for their lives and parents reproving their children — and even an allegation of a teacher impregnating a student, at the Siparia West Secondary School.

The Guardian Newspaper has reported the sit­u­a­tion has now led to an emer­gency meet­ing among stake­hold­ers to try to bring some or­der to the trou­bled high school.

The story quotes one mother of a pregnant student at the school as saying that her daughter was raped and was be­ing coun­selled by a teacher who is be­ing ac­cused of fa­ther­ing the child.

The moth­er said she has no prob­lem do­ing a pa­ter­ni­ty test once the child is born next week.

She was also quoted as saying that she was ap­palled that the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion had not in­ves­ti­gat­ed ram­pant sex­u­al ren­dezvous at the school’s com­pound and ac­cused of­fi­cials of cov­er­ing up sex acts and vi­o­lence in the class­room.

Speaking with News Power on Tuesday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said that the Education Ministry was informed for the situation at the school and investigations are being conducted.

He said that the challenges have to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Minister Garcia assured that decisive action would be taken as soon as the challenges are identified.