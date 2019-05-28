There are reports of a series of violent episodes among students, teachers in fear for their lives and parents reproving their children — and even an allegation of a teacher impregnating a student, at the Siparia West Secondary School.
The Guardian Newspaper has reported the situation has now led to an emergency meeting among stakeholders to try to bring some order to the troubled high school.
The story quotes one mother of a pregnant student at the school as saying that her daughter was raped and was being counselled by a teacher who is being accused of fathering the child.
The mother said she has no problem doing a paternity test once the child is born next week.
She was also quoted as saying that she was appalled that the Ministry of Education had not investigated rampant sexual rendezvous at the school’s compound and accused officials of covering up sex acts and violence in the classroom.
Speaking with News Power on Tuesday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said that the Education Ministry was informed for the situation at the school and investigations are being conducted.
He said that the challenges have to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.
Minister Garcia assured that decisive action would be taken as soon as the challenges are identified.