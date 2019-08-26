Scores of disgruntled taxi drivers are continuing to protest a decision by the San Fernando City Corporation to relocate the Port- of-Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands on a trial basis.

According to San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, the changes are to take effect from today.

The taxi stands will be relocated on a month trial period to the King’s Wharf, San Fernando between the hours of 6 am to 5:30 pm Mondays to Sundays and Upper High Street and Harris Promenade between the hours of 6 pm to 5:30 am.

On Thursday, scores of drivers halted their operations in protest, parking their vehicles along Lord Street in San Fernando from as early as 6 am.

Speaking in a televised interview this morning President of the T&T Drivers Network Adrian Acosta said that they were warned by the Mayor and police officers who came to the stand this morning that if they did not move they would face serious consequences.

He said that the taxi drivers believe that this is a case of victimization.