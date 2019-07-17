Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says the Email-Gate matter has been closed, after several years of investigations by the police Cyber Crime Unit.

Speaking at the TTPS weekly media briefing today, Public Information Officer, ASP Michael Pierre gave a brief re-cap into the progress of the investigations into this matter.

ASP Pierre said that the Communication Service providers were approached directly by the Cyber Crime Unit, as well as the persons who were under investigation.

He said the office of the DPP was not satisfied that a conviction existed with respect to the offence to treat with misconduct in public office or any law which exists in T&T.

The Commissioner said he gave the assurance to the general public that he will close all Gates, including the ‘plant-like substance Gate’ which also came to a close.