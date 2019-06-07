Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee, Khafra Kambon, is calling for an end to what he says is unconscious racism in the Immigration Service.

He made the comments on the heels of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcing plans to extend an amnesty to African nationals detained at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC).

The amnesty will be one similar to that offered to Venezuelans nationals who have breached immigration laws.

The former Black Power leader told News Power that the amnesty is welcomed but lamented the length of time for which some people had been held.

He called for training within the Immigration Service to address the negative manner in which they deal with persons from Africa.