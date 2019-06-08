Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, says he is hoping a replacement will be found in the shortest possible time, with the resignation of NGC Chairman Gerry Brooks.

Minister Khan told the House of Representatives; Mr. Brooks has indicated, as the reason for his decision, the need to focus on his family’s law practice.

He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The Minister also commended Mr. Brooks on what he said was his ability to guide the NGC to a better position after assuming the Chairmanship, with a serious challenge of 4.2 billion dollars in claims.