In the Senate today, Minister of Energy and Energy industries, Franklin Khan, said the usage of regular gasoline was very small between eight to ten thousand barrels per month and this was one of the factors which influenced its decision to stop the sale of the fuel.

Minister Khan explained that with the cessation of refining operations at Point-a-Pierre small volumes were extremely difficult to source on the international market.

However, Minister Khan admitted this will have implications for some individuals, including fisher-folk.