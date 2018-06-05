Environmental Awareness Must be Taught At Home, Urges Activist Aboud.

As the World celebrates World environmental Day, local environmentalist Gary Aboud is questioning if that means anything at all to Trinidad and Tobago.

The General Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea says there are critical issues affecting the environment and country, that are not being addressed by the relevant authorities.

Mr. Aboud emphasized that teaching environmental awareness is not necessarily the responsibility of the education system but rather something that should be taught at home.

