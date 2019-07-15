Police have confirmed that famed actor, director and comedian Raymond Choo Kong was killed at his home on Monday.

According to police reports the killing happened at Choo Kong’s bar, which is located downstairs his home at Green Street, Arima. The bar is in close proximity to the Arima Police Station.

Raymond Choo Kong was an award winning producer, director, and actor who has been changing the landscape of Trinidad’s theatre through comedy for the past 40 years.

News Power Now spoke with fellow actor and comedian, Errol Fabian who said that Choo Kong was a direct influence on his career.

Fabian recounted his most fond memories with Raymond.

There was also a tearful reaction from award winning actress Penelope Spencer.