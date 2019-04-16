President of the Trinidad and Tobago Council of Evangelical Churches, Desmond Austin, says the group has taken note of the recent criminal activities involving Venezuelan nationals seeking asylum in this country.

The group is suggesting to the government that it deport immediately those Venezuelans who have committed criminal acts.

The Council is also recommending that instead of allowing more Venezuelan immigrants into the country at this time, the government do better to locate the criminal elements among those immigrants who have already entered.

The Council is also making it clear that it is not against helping Venezuelan immigrants and urges the government to ensure that the nation’s borders are well-secured at all times.