Lecturer at the Institute of International Relations at the University of the West Indies, St Augustus, Dr Indira Rampersad, says the government should clarify circumstances surrounding the news reports that there is now no Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador in Caracas, Venezuela.

The report said that Dr Paul Byam was brought back home about three months ago as the Inspector of Missions.

Commenting on the development on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm, Dr Rampersad described the development as a situation in which this country will be at a disadvantage, especially in light of the a tense economic, social and political climate in Venezuela.

Dr Rampersad said this country is also in a sensitive situation where it has been taking on a diplomatic position due to its economic energy arrangement with Venezuela amid heavy criticism against the leadership of the Venezuela government.