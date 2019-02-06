Facing the Issues – Feb 6 2019 – Mighty Bomber, Pelham Goddard, Kinte, Kwesi Atiba, Pedro Mulrain Feb 6, 2019 | 0 | Kwesi Atiba Pelham Goddard Maestros cousin Pedro Mulra Mighty Bomber Kinte Tony Fraser examines the work of two masters of the art of calypso, Spoiler and Maestro, with guests Mighty Bomber, Pelham Goddard, Kinte, Kwesi Atiba, Pedro Mulrain http://ttaccount.com/cdn/102/programming/uploads001/Facing_the_Issues_Feb_6_2019_-_Mighty_Bomber_Pelham_Goddard_Kinte_Kwesi_Atiba_Pedro_Mulrain.1549546461.mp3 Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleTelegramWhatsAppPrintMoreLinkedInRedditPinterest Share: Rate: