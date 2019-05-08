The Ministry of Communication says checks by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard have revealed that there is no truth to media reports of an oil spill in the vicinity of Gaspar Grande (Gasparee Island) just off Chaguaramas.

It explains that instead, investigations revealed that a large amount of seaweed was found in the area.

In a statement the Ministry indicated that following media reports of the alleged oil spill, investigations were conducted by the Coast Guard on behalf of the Maritime Services Division.