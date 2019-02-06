Investigations are continuing into the shooting at Sea Lots on Sunday which claimed the lives of two people.

Six others were also wounded during the shooting.

Community activist Cedric “Burkie” Burke and sev­er­al res­i­dents were play­ing a game of pok­er at Pi­o­neer Dri­ve, just off the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way when two ve­hi­cles pulled up short­ly af­ter 8 pm and its occupants opened fire on them.

Investigators are also continuing their probe into another murder that took place on Monday in the Sea Lots area.

Tracy Rogers was at her Pioneer Drive home at about 7:15 on Monday morning, when she heard someone call her name from the street outside.

When she stepped outside, she was shot several times.

She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by members of the community, however, she died while receiving treatment.

Speaking with News Power on Wednesday a relative told us that while the family does not want revenge, her death has been difficult to deal with.

the relative said that the family has been concerned that more of its members may be in danger.

Despite the shootings on Sunday and Monday Burke has said that it has done little to disturb the peace in the area.

He has also maintained that he has absolutely nothing to fear and will continue o go about his life as usual.