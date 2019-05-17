The Trinidad and Tobago Council of Evangelical Churches says in commemoration of International Family Day, which is being observed on Wednesday, it is reminding the nation of the importance of the family, especially at this critical juncture in our nation’s development, where it claims that family values are greatly lacking.

The Council’s Corporate Communications Assistant Akiela Holder, in an interview with News Power this afternoon encouraged citizens to protect the family unit and emphasize family values.

She stated that people are more likely to survive life’s challenges if they have a secure and stable family structure.

Ms. Holder also said that although loneliness can be a miserable experience and comfort is found in companionship, persons should seek venerate and emphasize family values.