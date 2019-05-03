Farmers across T&T have been complaining for months about the lack of water supply to their farms, during the current dry season.

News Power Now spoke with Sahdeo Mootilal, a farmer from Tasoo Bypass Road in Arima; after he was seen staging a one-man protest outside of the radio station.

Mootilal said he has been pleading with the Water and Sewerage Authority since January about receiving a steady water supply for his food crops.

He said to this date nothing has been done and he has been losing thousands of dollars in fresh vegetation.