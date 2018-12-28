As the thousands of persons affected by the floods throughout the country earlier this year attempt to move on from the experience and slowly recover their losses, farmers, it seems, have not yet been able to recover.

According to President of the Farmers’ Association, Shiraz Khan, farmers still have not been compensated for the losses suffered during the floods.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr Khan explained that while many have been assessed the funds are yet to be released.

Mr Khan questioned if this was a reflection of the lack of priority placed on the agriculture industry by the Government.

Attempts to reach the Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, for comment proved futile with his phone going straight to voicemail.