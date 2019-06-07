Minister of National Security, Stuart Young has confirmed that the explosion which occurred on Friday morning in Port of Spain was in fact a faulty Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission underground power cable.

The explosion occurred in the vicinity of the Hall of Justice and the Ministry of National Security around 9:30am.

The High Court, the Magistrate’s Court and the Ministry of National Security were evacuated and the area cordoned off.

Minister Young, speaking with reporters following the incident, said that all armed forces along with the Fire Services and T&TEC have checked the entire area and detected the faulty power cable was the cause of the loud explosion.