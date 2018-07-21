Fence Erected by CDA Tenant at Williams Bay, Will Be Removed.

The Board of the Chaguaramas Development Authority says it has taken the decision to remove the fence illegally constructed by its tenant.

It explains that the move was decided after many verbal and written complaints by members of the public on the blocking of their free passage to walk on part of the beachfront at Williams Bay.

In a media release the CDA said it has confirmed that letters were sent to the tenant to remove the fence erected about a month ago but this was not heeded.

As such, the CDA will be removing the fence today.

The CDA insisted that the public’s right of access to the beachfront must be maintained.

