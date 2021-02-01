Fifth Suspect Now in Custody in Andrea Bharatt Kidnapping.

Officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) detained a fifth suspect on Sunday night, in connection with the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt.

Bharatt was reported missing by her father, Randy Bharatt, on Friday night.

Reports are that SORT locked down parts of Sangre Grange on Sunday evening and searched a house at Duranta Gardens and detained a man for questioning.

This comes after four men were held overnight Saturday – three from Malabar and one from Petit Bourg.

The four men were held around 11 a.m. as police raided homes in Malabar and Petit Bourg

Police recovered several of Bharatt’s personal belongings at both houses, including her bank card and cellphone.

However, up to last night, she still had not been found.

Newsday is reporting that more than one person was detained in the exercise on Sunday. They report that a group of men was detained following a chase through a forested area near Azalea Crescent.

The search has now been extended to a forested area in Sangre Grande.

Bharat was last seen entering a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker but never returned to her home at Arima Old Road.

Family members began calling Bharatt’s cellphone when she did not return home on Friday.

A man answered several times, saying she was not available before eventually asking for a ransom and threatening to cut off her ears and send it to the family if the ransom was not paid.