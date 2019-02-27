Polls
BBC Headlines
- Indonesia mine collapse: Dozens buried by landslide in Sulawesi February 27, 2019
- Abortion in Northern Ireland: Derry Girls join protest February 27, 2019
- Nigeria election: Muhammadu Buhari re-elected as president February 27, 2019
- Saddleworth Moor fire: Crews tackle huge blaze February 27, 2019
- Can knife crime be stopped before it starts? February 27, 2019
- Eritrean Press: Reporting on Africa's most secretive state February 27, 2019
CNN Headlines
- Pakistan vows retaliation against India February 26, 2019
- How a choirboy sank one of the most powerful men in the Catholic Church February 26, 2019
- Analysis: May chucks a grenade into Brexit debate February 26, 2019
- Vietnam's history holds lessons for Trump and Kim February 26, 2019
- Documents reveal thousands of complaints of sex abuse of children in US custody February 26, 2019
- Serena Williams' Nike ad exposes the double standards women face at work February 25, 2019