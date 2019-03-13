Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, is accusing the Trinidad Express newspaper of resorting to what he describes as hysteria, distortion of facts and illogical reasoning in its story headlined “CAL’s plan to lease 12 jets causing panic”.

In a media release, Minister Imbert explained that the true facts are that CAL is not currently flying Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

He added that the airline’s current fleet is comprised of Boeing 737-800s which are said to be among the safest airplanes in the world.

The release points out that the first Boeing 737 Max 8 is scheduled for delivery in December 2019 and CAL therefore has ample time to make alternative arrangements to supplement its fleet if this model is found to be unsafe.

Minister Imbert claimed that the newspaper article has all the characteristics of fake news.