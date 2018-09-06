Finance Minister Colm Imbert Explains Experts’ Advice Highlighted Petrotrin’s Financial Doom.

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, says experts who were hired by the state to investigate operations at the refinery at state owned energy company Petrotrin advised that the facility had reached a stage where it was unlikely to make a profit.

He made the revelation while addressing a political meeting organised by the People’s National Movement in Marabella Tuesday evening.

Minister Imbert said the decision to shut down the refinery was not taken in a haphazard way.

The Finance Minister added that between 2012 and last year the losses incurred by the state entity were significant.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre, David Lee, is claiming that the decision by the state to shut down the refinery at Petrotrin will affectover twenty thousand persons in surrounding communities that depend directly and indirectly on the operation of the facility.

Speaking on the Rumbling the Issues Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday, Mr. Lee said the development is significant and has serious implications.

He said there are still many important surrounding questions that need to be answered by the government going forward on this issue.

