Finance Minister, Colm Imbert Keeps Cards Close To Chest On 2019 Budget Presentation.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding next week’s budget presentation.

Speaking with the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Tuesday, Minister Imbert was asked about what citizens may be able to expect.

However, he said he was not about to break the trend of confidentiality surrounding the budget presentation.

Pressed further on whether citizens can expect more belt-tightening measures, Mr Imbert was cautious and maintained that he will not reveal anything.

Although, he did say that the Government expects to be able to do more with more income.

