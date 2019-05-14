Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, is lamenting the negativity surrounding economic growth and the oil and gas industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking during his mid-year budget review, Minister Imbert noted the negative reports surrounding BPTT’s inability to supply Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 with the appropriate amount of gas during the period 2020-2021 owing to several exploration challenges.

He also indicated that oil production is expected to stabilize with the increase in exploration activity.

Minister Imbert expressed optimism over the country’s current economic situation as he lamented the negativity expressed by others.