There is an assurance that the current administration will soon move to clear Government arrears inclusive of those owed to the construction industry.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said this is something the Government will act on, since it has been an issue for some time.

The Minister also commented on the Sunday Express front page article which described him as having bouffed the Minister of Education, who consented to speak with reporters after the General Council Meeting on the People’s National Movement on Saturday.

The article claimed that the Mr Imbert, in his capacity as party chairman, was not pleased with what transpired, on the basis that the party business took precedence, following general council meetings.

In a statement on Sunday, PNM Public Relations Officer, Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said that despite being fully aware of the established protocol, reporters chose to question Minister Anthony Garcia about matters under his portfolio.

Minister Imbert also noted that contrary to what was written in the Express, there was no issue between him and Minister Garcia.

He also said there was no argument between himself and Ms Lezama-Lee Sing in the matter.