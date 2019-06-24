Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, laments that several retired legislators and judges are getting what he describes as a small pension.

He made the comment as he contributed to debate in the Senate on the Miscellaneous Provisions, Tax Amnesty, Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations, Bill 2019.

Minister Imbert said at present there are former minister and judges who are finding it difficult to pay their medical expenses.

Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, made an appeal for Senators to be included in the amendments.