Finance Minister Says Several Infrastructure Projects Will Commence for Duration of PNM’s Tenure.

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, outlines that the government will engage in several infrastructure programmes for the remainder of the tenure.

In his Mid-Year Budget Review in the House of Representatives Minister Imbert said they include the completion of new highways and road networks, the Tobago airport terminal, improved beach facilities at Maracas, Manzanilla, Las Cuevas and Vessigny.

He stated that both the New Point Fortin and Arima hospitals are scheduled to be completed by next year and work will begin on the Port of Spain General Hospital Central Block.

