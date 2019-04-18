Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, says there are signs that the economy is turning around in a positive way.

Speaking at a news briefing at the Ministry’s Office in Port of Spain today, Minister Imbert explained that initially the government had to pull back significantly on spending as it sought to better manage the country’s expenditure amid falling energy prices.

Minister Imbert noted that things have improved somewhat and the government is in better position to inject more money into the local economy and step up on several development projects.

However, one caller to the State of the Nation programme did not share the optimism expressed by Minister Imbert or that the economic benefits will trickle down to citizens.