Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Allyson West, is confident that the proposed Trinidad and Tobago of Revenue Authority will put the country in a better position to meet changing global standards and reform the tax collection system.

She highlighted the point while addressing an event put on by the Ministry of Finance and Institute of Chartered Accountants this week.

Minister West said the TTRA, when established, will also help guard the nation against tax fraud and global threats.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...