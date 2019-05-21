The North West Regional Health Authority says three patients from the Intensive Care Unit at the Port Of Spain General Hospital were relocated to another area today after smoke was seen emanating from the Physiotherapy Department.

It explains that no one was injured as a result of this incident.

In a media release the NWRHA indicated that the fire services were immediately called to the scene.

The release noted that the smoke has cleared and preliminary reports indicate that the source was within the kitchen area of the department.

The NWHRA said the Physiotherapy department will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, to facilitate deep cleaning of the area.

Outpatients with scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule.