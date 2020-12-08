Fire Takes the Lives of 3 Venezuelans

Police have so far obtained the partial identification of the three charred bodies found at a house at Upper Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James this morning.

The remains are said to be those of Venezuelan nationals and so far only the first names and aliases of the three deceased have been determined by police.

One of the men has been identified as 19-year-old Santiago, another as a 32-year-old with the alias Flow, while the third is a 34-year-old with the alias Coco.

Homicide detectives are still at the scene.