Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Fire Takes the Lives of 3 Venezuelans

Dec 8, 2020 | 0 comments

Police have so far obtained the partial identification of the three charred bodies found at a house at Upper Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James this morning.

The remains are said to be those of Venezuelan nationals and so far only the first names and aliases of the three deceased have been determined by police.

One of the men has been identified as 19-year-old Santiago, another as a 32-year-old with the alias Flow, while the third is a 34-year-old with the alias Coco.

Homicide detectives are still at the scene.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you support the advice of the Commissioner of Police, that women should apply for a fire arm license as protection?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

5 month old baby Youngest Covid 19 Case
Sex offenders registry site up, not fully functioning
Ashanti Riley Murder: DPP to determine the charges against suspects
United States Donates laptops to Local school
Fuel contamination at Tobago NP Gas Station