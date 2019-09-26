Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding this morning’s accident in Port-of-Spain that led to two firefighters being hospitalized.

A fire appliance flipped, crushing the back of a car at around 6 o’clock this morning. Both vehicles were proceeding along Independence Square North in the vicinity of the Cathedral. The car is said to have been attempting to merge onto the roadway when the incident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle- said to be a taxi, was also taken to hospital for treatment. Neither the officers’ nor the taxi driver’s injuries are life threatening.

The fire officers were responding to a fire at a house in the vicinity of the St Barb’s Police Post in Laventille, when the incident occurred.