The Firearm Amendment Bill has passed in the parliament with 30 votes for, 0 votes against and no abstentions.

Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi today proposed that persons convicted of firearm related crimes spend the rest of their life in prison.

Mr. Al Rawi said the time has come for tougher penalties in treating with this offense.

The AG insisted that there is need to boost the current fines for firearm related offences.

However, contributing to debate, Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, said passing stiffer penalties is not the way go in addressing crime.

Mr. Charles said the government should bring to the parliament data that is available locally relating to this matter.

Following the passage of the bill, the House of Representatives was adjourned to Friday, September 13th at 1:30pm.