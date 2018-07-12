Fishermen and Friends of the Sea Say Energy Ministry’s Oil Spill Clean Up Measures, Non Existent.

General Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Gary Aboud, is claiming that checks done by the group did not find some of the measures the Energy Ministry said have been put in place to address the on-going leak at Couva Marine 2 – the shut-in well in the Gulf of Paria that developed a leak on July 4th.

On Tuesday the Energy Ministry said containment activities at the site were changed and efforts are now focused on using two vessels and containment booms to enclose the emulsified oil/wax emitted so that they can be retrieved by skimmers.

It explained that this is proving to be more successful than reliance on booms in fixed positions.

In a media release the Ministry pointed out that additionally, wildlife specialists have been engaged to monitor the shorelines to rescue and rehabilitate any birds and other wildlife that may be affected.

It noted that marine and aerial exercises conducted indicate that there were no visible signs of pollution along the shoreline.

The release pointed out that beaches at La Brea remain free of contamination adding that the Ministry will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

However, speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM Mr. Aboud said a probe done by the FFOS revealed there is still need for urgent action on this development.

Mr. Aboud said there is need for the public to know whether any chemical analysis of the hydro-carbon discharge has been done to determine to the danger of the impact of the food chain and fishery.

