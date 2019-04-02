The Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is criticizing the national response to missing soldier, Cpl Gerald James, and is calling on Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan to do more to find him.

The group issued a statement on Monday.

In it the FFOS Corporate Secretary Gary Aboud expressed his sympathy to Cpl James’ family on his disappearance.

James has been missing at sea for two weeks since his vessel capsized close to Gasparee Island. He was accompanied by two fishermen who reportedly told reporters that the vessel capsized as a result of the wake by the T&T Spirit.

According to Aboud, not enough is being done to find him.

The environmental conservation group further made an appeal for a well-lit right of way (ROW) with buoys, legislation on speed and enforcement of the law.