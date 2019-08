President of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, Kishore Boodram, is proposing that consideration be given by the authorities for fishermen, once they meet the criteria, to carry licensed firearms.

Mr. Boodram says this recommendation should be treated with a level of urgency especially in light of the recent attack and murder of several fishermen from Carli Bay.

He described the fishing sector as in urgent need of attention as food security is an area that cannot be taken for granted.