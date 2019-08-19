President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organizations, Joseph Remy, says the two major political parties have not delivered on key legislation, which will address issues affecting the labor movement.

Mr. Remy explains that no progress has been made in terms of the Industrial Relations Act and the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act.

The trade unionist made the comments while being interview on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Remy claimed that the labor fraternity is growing weary of consultations that bear little to no reward.