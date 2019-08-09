Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has acted in a manner befitting a fair and unbiased Leader.

This is according to Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds.

The United National Congress has stated that this latest development shows that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley does not have a handle on managing his Government much less the country’s affairs.

Public Relations Officer of the UNC Anita Haynes says that Dr Rowley chose on more than one occasion to bring Ms McDonald back into the Cabinet.

Speaking with News Power Now she maintained that while everyone is subject to the rule of law the situation could have been avoided.

However speaking on Friday on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM, Minister Hinds stated that the Prime Minister acted in a way that should give confidence in his Leadership.

He said that Ms McDonald’s detention took himself and his Cabinet colleagues by surprise.