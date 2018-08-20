Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Fitzgerald Hinds Returns to Beetham, Defends Community.

0

Fitzgerald Hinds Returns to Beetham, Defends Community.

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed that he gave a statement to police regarding last week's incident in the Beetham. Mr. Hinds, who

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed that he gave a statement to police regarding last week’s incident in the Beetham.

Mr. Hinds, who is acting as Attorney General, has however defended the community saying he is disturbed by some of the comments made about the residents and urged citizens not to pass judgment on the entire area based on the actions of a minority.

Minister Hinds, who was back in the Beetham Gardens community on Saturday along with the Minister of Works and Transport says he was contacted by the police to give a statement about the incident.

According to Minister Hinds, during the incident, he felt offended and it was not only because of the portfolio he holds.

UPDATE: T&T Police Service assures the public that the Beetham Highway is safe for travel…
Diego Martin man found dead on the Beetham
Minister Says Soldiers Will Remain In Crime Hot Spots

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0