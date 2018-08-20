Fitzgerald Hinds Returns to Beetham, Defends Community.

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed that he gave a statement to police regarding last week's incident in the Beetham. Mr. Hinds, who

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed that he gave a statement to police regarding last week’s incident in the Beetham.

Mr. Hinds, who is acting as Attorney General, has however defended the community saying he is disturbed by some of the comments made about the residents and urged citizens not to pass judgment on the entire area based on the actions of a minority.

Minister Hinds, who was back in the Beetham Gardens community on Saturday along with the Minister of Works and Transport says he was contacted by the police to give a statement about the incident.

According to Minister Hinds, during the incident, he felt offended and it was not only because of the portfolio he holds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

