Minister in the Ministry of Legal Fitzgerald Hinds has rubbished claims by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the Government has anything to hide.

The Minister said that the Parliament represents the people and the Government understands and respects that.

Referring to the Freedom of Information Act, he revealed that the Government heard the concerns of the public as it pertains to the proposed amendments.

In fact he told News Power that the Government had already decided to make changes to the proposals that were originally put before the house.

Minister Hinds said that the Government is prepared to make necessary changes to ensure optimal applications of the laws.

Opposition Promises Fight

Mrs Persad-Bissessar has promised that the United National Congress will do what it can to oppose the law if it is passed without sufficient changes being made.

She explained that this includes challenging the law in the courts or repealing it if they are elected come 2020.