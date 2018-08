Newsday reporter Jensen La Vende caught up with Minister Hinds outside of the Besson Street Police station where he inquired whether Mr. Hinds had made a police report.

Here’s part of this interesting exchange:

Although Minister Hinds remained tightlipped on the matter, several newspapers have quoted police sources as saying that Mr Hinds has filed a police report over the incident.

