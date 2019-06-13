Five people, including three children, are reportedly nursing injuries after an attack in Belmont

According to initial reports, around 2:40 pm on Wednesday, 38 year old James Gordon, was driving a white Toyota Hilux west along Belmont Circular Road, Belmont with an 18-year-old girl, and three children aged 15, 12 and 6 years in the vehicle with him.

A white SUV, believed to be a Hyundai Tucson pulled alongside the truck and a passenger in the backseat of the SUV reportedly opened fire on the Hilux, with the children inside.

Gordon fled the vehicle and ran up the hillside in an effort to escape the attackers, who continued driving and shooting in his direction.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Providence Girls’ Catholic School and Belmont Government Primary School.

Teachers and children who were in the area while the incident unfolded had to run for cover.

The three children in the vehicle sustained minor injuries from broken glass, while the 18-year-old girl suffered a more serious injury to her leg in the melee.

Gordon, along with the 18-year-old and the children were all transported to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old and 6-year-old involved in the attack are said to be the children of a man who is ‘well known’ to police and currently facing firearm-related charges.

One teacher who works in the area had her vehicle damaged during the shooting.

She reportedly revealed that she was standing near her vehicle when she heard the shooting and had to take cover, after the shooting upon investigation she realized that her windshield and rear glass were shattered.

Bullet holes could also be seen in the walls in front of Providence Girls’ Catholic School and Belmont Government Primary School.

Safe To Return

Parents, teachers and students are being assured that they can now return to their schools in the area.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says that the TTPS has been conducting investigations and are doing a lot of work to ensure the safety of all at the schools there.

In a television interview on Thursday, he revealed that the concern now is ensuring that there are no reprisal killings.

However, he assured that the TTPS is on top of the situation.