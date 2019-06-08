National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says there are five suspected Venezuelan gang members in police custody, adding that they will be deported.

Minister Young provided the information in the House of Representatives on Friday.

He was at the time responding to a question posed by the Member of Parliament for Couva South.

The Opposition wanted to find out, given recent reports that the Venezuelan gang, Evande had infiltrated T&T’s borders, what is the current number of gang members in Trinidad and Tobago and the measures being taken to address this issue.

Minister Young then listed some of the steps being taken to improve border management and the distribution of information relating to the sharing of security intelligence.